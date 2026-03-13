Josh Downs News: Larger role after Pittman trade?
Downs has an opportunity to earn more targets in 2026, as Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports Friday that the Colts have officially traded Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh.
Downs has averaged a respectable 97.7 targets across his first three NFL regular seasons, but he could get even more opportunities after the departure of Pittman, who drew at least 111 targets in each of his last five campaigns with the Colts. The Colts re-signed wide receiver Alec Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles), keeping intact the rest of a passing game in which Downs finished fourth on the team with 566 receiving yards in 2025, trailing Pierce (1,003), rookie tight end Tyler Warren (817) and Pittman (784).
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