Josh Downs News: Leading receiver in Week 11 win

Downs caught all five of his targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Jets.

Downs continued to work as the top option in Indianapolis' passing game as the Colts went back to Anthony Richardson under center. The second-year wideout led the Colts in receiving yards and scored the team's only touchdown through the air while Richardson provided another two with his legs. Downs has reached 60 receiving yards in six of his last seven games and has a nice opportunity to keep rolling in Week 12 against a Lions defense that has given up plenty of yardage to wide receivers.