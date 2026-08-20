Josh Downs News: Sees positives in team's veteran WR addition
Downs is excited to play alongside veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, whom the Colts signed to a one-year contract Monday, Paul Bretl of USA Today Colts Wire reports.
Allen and Downs have overlapping skills sets, but both shifty wide receivers should get plenty of playing time given the Colts' lack of established alternatives at the position besides Alec Pierce (ankle), who is on the active/PUP list. Downs believes sharing the field with Allen will result in him seeing more one-on-one matchups. The 2023 third-round pick had a career-low 566 receiving yards in 2025 after recording 771 receiving yards in his rookie regular season and 803 receiving yards in 2024.
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