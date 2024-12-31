Josh Downs News: Targeted four times against Giants

Downs caught three of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

Downs reeled in just three passes for the fourth straight game, as the 23-year-old wideout has failed to produce consistently for fantasy purposes. Downs played 47 of the Colts' 77 offensive snaps Sunday, operating in his No. 3 wide receiver role behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. The North Carolina product will look to bounce back in the season finale when the Colts visit the Jaguars in Week 18.