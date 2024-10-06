Josh Downs News: Team-high catch total in loss

Downs secured nine of 12 targets for 69 yards in the Colts' 37-34 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also returned one punt for 11 yards.

Downs' reception and target totals both set the pace for the Colts, but the second-year receiver was limited to a short-area role in the high-scoring loss. Nevertheless, Downs continued to demonstrate excellent chemistry with fill-in starter Joe Flacco after also posting an 8-82-1 line while working with the veteran signal-caller the majority of the game in Week 4. Downs is clearly set to see an integral role throughout the campaign, and his fantasy stock is surging heading into a Week 6 divisional road matchup against the Titans.