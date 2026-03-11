Josh Harris News: Staying with LA

The Chargers have agreed to terms with Harris.

Harris will be receiving a new contract after spending the last four seasons with the Chargers organization. The long snapper had a late start to the 2025 season due to a chest issue that kept him on injured reserve till early November, but he was able to finish out the year healthy. The 36-year old will return to snap for kicker Cameron Dicker and punter JK Scott as the Chargers gear up for the 2026 season.