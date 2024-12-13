Fantasy Football
Josh Hayes headshot

Josh Hayes Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 3:47pm

Hayes (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Hayes appears to be trending toward suiting up for Sunday's contest, as he upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a full practice session Friday. The second-year pro from Kansas State is expected to serve as the Bucs' top reserve corner if he can play in Week 15. If not, expect Tyrek Funderburk to see increased work in Tampa Bay's secondary.

Josh Hayes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
