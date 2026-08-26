Josh Hayes Injury: Sits out Wednesday
Hayes (undisclosed) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, PewterReport.com reports.
Hayes appears to have sustained an injury and will sit out Friday's preseason finale against the Jaguars as well. The cornerback will likely rest and recover as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup against the Bengals.
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