Josh Hayes headshot

Josh Hayes Injury: Sits out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Hayes (undisclosed) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, PewterReport.com reports.

Hayes appears to have sustained an injury and will sit out Friday's preseason finale against the Jaguars as well. The cornerback will likely rest and recover as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup against the Bengals.

Josh Hayes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hayes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hayes See More
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 10 Matchups
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 10 Matchups
Author Image
Mario Puig
November 8, 2024
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 9 Matchups
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 9 Matchups
Author Image
Mario Puig
November 1, 2024
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 2 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
NFL
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 2 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
September 12, 2024
Beating the Book: ATS Picks, Score Predictions for Every NFL Week 2 Game
NFL
Beating the Book: ATS Picks, Score Predictions for Every NFL Week 2 Game
Author Image
Nick Whalen
September 11, 2024