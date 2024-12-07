Fantasy Football
Josh Hayes headshot

Josh Hayes Injury: Won't play vs. Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Hayes (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Hayes popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a hamstring injury, and the issue is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's contest. He's mostly served on special teams this season, but Hayes' absence means Dallis Flowers will be the primary backup at outside corner Sunday behind starters Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum.

