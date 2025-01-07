Josh Hayes News: Career-high tackle total Sunday

Hayes posted 11 tackles (10 solo) in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The second-year cornerback drew the start for Jamel Dean (knee) and made good use of his time on the field, which consisted of 65 snaps (98 percent). Hayes was easily a career high -- he'd previously topped out at six stops in Weeks 9 and 10 this season -- but he's projected to return to a rotational role if Dean is able to return for Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Commanders.