Josh Hayes News: Ready to play Sunday
Hayes (hamstring) was deemed active ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
Hayes missed last week's win against the Raiders with a hamstring injury and did not return to practice in full until Friday. Across 11 appearances, the 25-year-old has tallied 20 tackles and three passes defended. He will now reprise his role as Tampa Bay's primary reserve cornerback while also working on specfial teams.
