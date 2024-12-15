Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hayes headshot

Josh Hayes News: Ready to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Hayes (hamstring) was deemed active ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Hayes missed last week's win against the Raiders with a hamstring injury and did not return to practice in full until Friday. Across 11 appearances, the 25-year-old has tallied 20 tackles and three passes defended. He will now reprise his role as Tampa Bay's primary reserve cornerback while also working on specfial teams.

Josh Hayes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now