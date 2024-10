Hines-Allen (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars' top edge rusher suffered a concussion during the team's Week 4 loss to the Texans, so it's no surprise that he didn't practice Wednesday. If Hines-Allen is unable to clear concussion protocol by the time of Sunday's contest, expect Myles Cole to see additional reps with Jacksonville's first-team defense.