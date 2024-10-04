Josh Hines-Allen Injury: Questionable for Week 5

Hines-Allen (concussion) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.

Hines-Allen was diagnosed with a concussion during the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Texans. After sitting out of Wednesday's practice, Hines-Allen returned for Thursday's session and was limited in Friday's practice. However, he has to continue to progress through the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to be cleared ahead of Sunday's game.