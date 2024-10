Hines-Allen has cleared concussion protocols and will play Sunday against the Colts.

Hines-Allen suffered a concussion during the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Texans, but he has progressed through the league's five-step protocols and will play in Sunday's divisional matchup. The 2019 first-round pick has registered 12 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended through four regular-season games.