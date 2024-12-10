Josh Hines-Allen News: Gets another sack in win
Hines-Allen recorded two tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 10-6 win at Tennessee.
The Titans were trying to get off a hail-mary attempt from midfield on the last play of the first half, but Hines-Allen turned the corner around left tackle JC Latham and crushed Will Levis, forcing a fumble that Tennessee was fortunate to recover. He'll be looking to add to his season sack total in Week 15 versus the Jets.
