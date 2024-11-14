Fantasy Football
Josh Jacobs Injury: Another limited session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 1:22pm

Jacobs (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs now has put together back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 11 prep. The same can be said for rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd, who remains on injured reserve, due to ankle and hamstring issues. Friday's practice report may provide some clarity on the status of both players ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago.

