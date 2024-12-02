Josh Jacobs Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Jacobs was limited at Monday's practice due to a calf injury

Jacobs has strung together five consecutive games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, a stretch in which he's accumulated 112 touches for 590 total yards and seven rushing TDs. As the Packers gear up for Thursday's contest at Detroit, though, he's tending to a health concern, so his status will be one to monitor as the week goes on.