Josh Jacobs headshot

Josh Jacobs Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Jacobs was limited at Monday's practice due to a calf injury

Jacobs has strung together five consecutive games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, a stretch in which he's accumulated 112 touches for 590 total yards and seven rushing TDs. As the Packers gear up for Thursday's contest at Detroit, though, he's tending to a health concern, so his status will be one to monitor as the week goes on.

Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers
