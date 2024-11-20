Josh Jacobs Injury: Dealing with dual health concerns

Jacobs was limited in practice Wednesday due to quadricep and calf injuries, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs operated with a cap on his practice reps last week due to a quad issue, but it didn't stop him from avoiding a designation ahead of this past Sunday's game at Chicago. Overall, he handled 22 touches in the 20-19 win and turned them into 134 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. Jacobs now has another health concern to deal with, though, so his listing on injury reports Thursday and Friday should be telling for his odds to continue operating as the Packers' No. 1 RB on Sunday against the 49ers.