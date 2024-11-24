Josh Jacobs Injury: Departs due to cramping Sunday

Jacobs is dealing with cramps during Sunday's game against the 49ers.

After scoring his second touchdown of the contest with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter from one-yard out, Jacobs ran to the locker room and was deemed questionable to return shortly thereafter. Jacobs had 22 carries for 99 yards and the pair of end-zone visits at the time of his exit. Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks are the other running backs available on the Packers' game-day roster.