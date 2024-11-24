Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Jacobs headshot

Josh Jacobs Injury: Departs due to cramping Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Jacobs is dealing with cramps during Sunday's game against the 49ers.

After scoring his second touchdown of the contest with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter from one-yard out, Jacobs ran to the locker room and was deemed questionable to return shortly thereafter. Jacobs had 22 carries for 99 yards and the pair of end-zone visits at the time of his exit. Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks are the other running backs available on the Packers' game-day roster.

Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now