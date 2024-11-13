Josh Jacobs Injury: Limited by quad injury

Jacobs (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

On the heels of a Week 10 bye, Jacobs is making an appearance on the Packers' first Week 11 practice report, as is rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring), who also was limited after the team designated him for return from injured reserve Monday. Jacobs and Lloyd will have two more chances this week to return to full participation or else risk entering the weekend with designations ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago.