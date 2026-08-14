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Josh Jacobs Injury: May return to practice soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Jacobs (groin) could potentially return to practice later next week, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs, of course, didn't play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Steelers and has been sidelined for the past week. With Jacobs missing reps, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks have been seeing additional snaps with the first-team offense in Green Bay. Lloyd is shaping up as one of the better late-round fantasy fliers this summer after Jacobs battled nagging injuries during the 2025 campaign.

Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers
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