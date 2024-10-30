Josh Jacobs Injury: Not spotted at Wednesday's practice

Jacobs (undisclosed) is not participating in practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs' absence may simply be related to load management, and Wednesday's official injury report will provide clarity on the star running back's health. Quarterback Jordan Love (groin) is also not practicing Wednesday and seems up-in-the-air for Week 9, making Jacobs' availability an even more pivotal factor than usual for the Packers' offense. Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks are both available behind Jacobs in the backfield for Green Bay.