Josh Jacobs Injury: Puts in limited practice

Jacobs (calf) was a limited practice participant Tuesday.

The Packers have listed Jacobs as a limited participant on both of their first two Week 14 injury reports, but head coach Matt LaFleur hasn't offered any indications that the star running back is at risk of missing Thursday's game at Detroit. Jacobs could just be getting some extra maintenance for his calf after logging at least 15 touches in each of Green Bay's last eight games.