Josh Jacobs headshot

Josh Jacobs Injury: Remains limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Jacobs (quadricep) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Coming out of a bye, Jacobs is tending to a quad injury that has resulted in his reps being capped in the Packers' first two Week 11 practices. Head coach Matt LaFleur hasn't yet indicated that the quad issue is anything that will threaten Jacobs' availability for Sunday's game against the Bears, but the running back may need to put in a full practice Friday to avoid taking an injury designation into the weekend.

Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers
