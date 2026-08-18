Josh Jacobs Injury: Returning to practice Tuesday

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs (groin) will return to practice Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

LaFleur didn't elaborate on how extensively Jacobs will be involved in practice, but the running back will most likely be eased back in with a light workload and will see limited reps in team drills, if any. Assuming Jacobs incurs no setbacks with his groin as he gradually increases his activity in practices, he should be ready to serve as the Packers' lead back once the regular season gets underway.