Jacobs first sustained his knee injury in the Packers' Week 11 win over the Giants, but after sitting out a Week 12 victory over Minnesota, he returned to a leading role out of the backfield for both of the past two games. However, the 27-year-old is feeling a bit more banged up than anticipated after handling 22 touches in this past Sunday's win over the Bears, prompting the Packers to take a cautious approach with him in practice this week. With Jacobs set to go down as a non-participant for the second straight day, he'll likely need to practice in some fashion Friday for fantasy managers to feel good about his chances of playing against Denver.