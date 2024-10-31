Josh Jacobs Injury: Turns in limited practice

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jacobs (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Coming off a Week 8 win over the Jaguars in which he took on 26 touches -- his second-highest total of the season -- Jacobs has been subject to a lighter workload in practice this week. He sat out Wednesday's practice due to what the Packers termed as an ankle issue, though Jacobs suggested that the injury is a minor concern that won't keep him from playing in a critical divisional matchup with the Lions this Sunday. Jacobs' ability to take some reps Thursday offers further encouragement on that front, and if cleared to play against the Lions, the Packers could continue to lean heavily on the veteran running back. Quarterback Jordan Love (groin) was forced out of the Week 8 win and could be in danger of sitting out against the Lions, which could prompt the Packers to lean on a more run-heavy game plan led by Jacobs if Malik Willis ends up stepping in for Love as the team's starting signal-caller.