Josh Jacobs News: Arrested Tuesday

Jacobs was arrested Tuesday and booked into Brown County Jail on five charges, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs' arrest and subsequent charges, which include felony strangulation and misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim, per NFL.com, stem from an incident that reportedly occurred last Saturday morning, according to a release from the Hobart-Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Department. Schneidman notes that in a statement to The Athletic, a Packers spokesperson said, "we are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment." Additionally, the NFL released statement that it was "aware of the report" and has "been in contact with the club." Jacobs is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he rushed for 929 yards and logged 282 receiving yards, while scoring 14 total touchdowns in 15 games.