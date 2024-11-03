Josh Jacobs News: Available in Week 9

Jacobs (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs emerged from the Packers' Week 8 win in Jacksonville with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to practice until Thursday, but he ended Week 9 prep with back-to-back limited sessions before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. With his status confirmed for Sunday's outing, he should be good for his normal 20.1 touches per game.