Josh Jacobs News: Available in Week 9
Jacobs (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Jacobs emerged from the Packers' Week 8 win in Jacksonville with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to practice until Thursday, but he ended Week 9 prep with back-to-back limited sessions before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. With his status confirmed for Sunday's outing, he should be good for his normal 20.1 touches per game.
