Josh Jacobs headshot

Josh Jacobs News: Available in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Jacobs (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs emerged from the Packers' Week 8 win in Jacksonville with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to practice until Thursday, but he ended Week 9 prep with back-to-back limited sessions before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. With his status confirmed for Sunday's outing, he should be good for his normal 20.1 touches per game.

Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers
