Josh Jacobs News: Back in Sunday's game

Jacobs (cramps) returned to Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After scoring his second TD of the game with 4:28 left in the third quarter, Jacobs went to the locker room and was considered questionable to return due to cramps. He missed the Packers' next offensive possession but got back on the field early in the fourth quarter, eclipsing 100 yards on the ground on his 23 carry of the game.