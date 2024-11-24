Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Jacobs headshot

Josh Jacobs News: Back in Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Jacobs (cramps) returned to Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After scoring his second TD of the game with 4:28 left in the third quarter, Jacobs went to the locker room and was considered questionable to return due to cramps. He missed the Packers' next offensive possession but got back on the field early in the fourth quarter, eclipsing 100 yards on the ground on his 23 carry of the game.

Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now