Josh Jacobs News: Clear for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Jacobs (calf) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Detroit, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs operated with a cap on his practice reps Monday through Wednesday due to a calf injury, but it won't stop him from continuing to lead Green Bay's backfield Thursday. Over his last five contests, he's averaged 22.4 touches for 118 yards from scrimmage and 1.4 touchdowns per game, making him a must-start option for fantasy purposes.

