Josh Jacobs News: Disappears in second half

Jacobs rushed the ball 13 times for 95 yards in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Packers. He added two receptions on three targets for 13 yards.

Jacobs was the driving force behind the Packers' offense in the first two quarters, as he picked up 89 yards on 10 carries at halftime. He had long gains of 37 and 13 yards, the latter of which came on the team's opening scoring drive. However, he tallied only three carries in the second half as Green Bay attempted to come back from a 17-3 deficit, leading to more involvement for Chris Brooks and Emanuel Wilson. Jacobs remains the clear lead back in the offense, though Sunday's usage was concerning for him if the Packers fall behind in contests moving forward.