Josh Jacobs News: Practicing with team Tuesday
Jacobs is participating in Tuesday's OTAs practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
It's the first open practice Jacobs has been at since his arrest last week. After being booked into Brown County Jail on five charges last Tuesday, including felony strangulation, Jacobs was released from police custody the following day and is now back with the Packers at OTAs this week. The legal matters aren't over, and the league will likely still conduct its own investigation into the situation, but the team and player are moving forward with "business as usual" for the time being, according to coach Matt LaFleur via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
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