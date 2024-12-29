Josh Jacobs News: Rare miscue in loss to Vikings

Jacobs rushed the ball 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers. He also lost a fumble.

The Packers got off to a slow start offensively, and Jacobs played a key role in that by losing a fumble on the team's opening possession. He made up for the miscue later in the contest with a two-yard touchdown plunge, his 15th score of the campaign. Jacobs has now found the end zone in seven consecutive games, making him one of the most consistent fantasy performers at the position.