Josh Jacobs News: Released from custody
Jacobs is slated to be released from custody Wednesday, and the Brown County District Attorney's Office has announced that it is "not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision" and will make a final charging decision at a later date, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Brown County District Attorney's Office's announcement states "there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued." Jacobs was arrested and booked on Tuesday on five preliminary charges, including felony strangulation and misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is "going to let the process play out" when asked during OTAs on Wednesday about Jacobs' status, Clayton Holloway of NFL Network reports.
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania20 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft42 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?61 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs70 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update70 days ago