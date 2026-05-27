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Josh Jacobs News: Released from custody

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 10:46am

Jacobs is slated to be released from custody Wednesday, and the Brown County District Attorney's Office has announced that it is "not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision" and will make a final charging decision at a later date, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Brown County District Attorney's Office's announcement states "there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued." Jacobs was arrested and booked on Tuesday on five preliminary charges, including felony strangulation and misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is "going to let the process play out" when asked during OTAs on Wednesday about Jacobs' status, Clayton Holloway of NFL Network reports.

Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers
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