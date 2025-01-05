Josh Jacobs News: Scores 15th rushing TD in finale

Jacobs rushed six times for 44 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for two yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.

Jacobs extended his touchdown streak to eight games with his 15th rushing touchdown of the season on a nine-yard run in the second quarter. That play capped Jacobs' first regular season in Green Bay, as Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks handled backfield duties the rest of the way. Jacobs rushed 301 times for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 36 catches for 342 yards and his first career receiving touchdown on 43 targets in the regular season. The seventh-seeded Packers will travel to Philadelphia in the wild-card round.