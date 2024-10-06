Josh Jacobs News: Solid day against Rams

Jacobs rushed the ball 19 times for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Rams. He added one reception on one target for 21 yards.

Jacobs was utilized heavily throughout the game to reach 20 total touches for the second time this season. He turned in a mediocre effort from an efficiency perspective, with his longest gain of the day coming on a 21-yard reception that got the Packers deep into Rams territory on a touchdown drive. Jacobs also tallied his first touchdown of the campaign on a two-yard plunge to open the scoring in the contest. While his production has been sensitive to game script, Jacobs has shown a floor of at least 13 touches heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.