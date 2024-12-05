Josh Jacobs News: Three more TDs in loss

Jacobs rushed 18 times for 66 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Jacobs had a fourth touchdown via a six-yard reception nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty on Christian Watson with just under five minutes remaining in the game. The standout back found the end zone on the ground from one, six and four yards out in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively, his second three-touchdown effort of the season. Jacobs also officially went without a catch for the third time overall in 2024, but his near complete domination of Green Bay's backfield and his massive red-zone usage keeps him as an elite option in a Week 15 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday night, Dec. 15.