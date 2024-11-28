Josh Jacobs News: Totals 117 yards

Jacobs rushed the ball 19 times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-17 win over the Dolphins. He added four receptions on four targets for 74 yards.

Jacobs was inefficient on the ground, though he punched in a one-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to pad his performance. He also chipped in as a receiver, highlighted by a long 49-yard catch and run midway through the fourth quarter. Overall, Jacobs found the end zone for the fourth time in his last five games and has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in each of those contests.