Josh Jobe headshot

Josh Jobe Injury: Goes on IR ahead of season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Jobe (knee) was placed on the Seahawks' injured reserve list Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jobe injured his knee last Thursday against the Rams and didn't practice at all this week. He was ruled out for Sunday's matchup on Friday, and with Seattle out of playoff contention, his season is now over. Jobe will be a restricted free agent at the close of the current campaign.

Josh Jobe
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
