Josh Jobe Injury: Out for Week 18 finale

Jobe (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jobe had started each of the Seahawks' last four games at outside cornerback opposite Riq Woolen, but Jobe's 2024 campaign is now over. He finishes the season with 37 tackles (29 solo) and seven pass breakups, including one interception. Tre Brown should see extra cornerback snaps in Week 18 against Los Angeles.