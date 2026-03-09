Josh Jobe headshot

Josh Jobe News: Re-ups for three years, $24 million

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Jobe re-signed with the Seahawks on a three-year, $24 million contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Jobe started 15 of his 16 regular-season appearances in 2025 and all three of Seattle's playoff games en route to winning the Super Bowl. He'll remain with the team on a three-year contract and is poised to maintain a starting cornerback role.

Josh Jobe
Seattle Seahawks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jobe
