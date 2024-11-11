Fantasy Football
Josh Jobe headshot

Josh Jobe News: Signs to 53-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

The Seahawks signed Jobe off their practice squad Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The Alabama product filled an open spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster with Tyrel Dodson being waived Monday. Jobe has appeared in each of the Seahawks' last three games, recording 17 total tackles and four passes defended, including one interception. He's expected to serve as a rotational cornerback in Seattle's secondary ahead of Week 11's matchup against the 49ers.

