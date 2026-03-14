Josh Johnson headshot

Josh Johnson News: Continuing career in Cincy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Bengals signed Johnson to a contract Saturday.

Johnson will turn 40 in mid-May, but he's not yet ready to hang up his cleats. This will be his third stint with the Bengals, who are one of 14 teams he's spent time with during his NFL career. Johnson should have a path to working as the backup to QB Joe Burrow, as Sean Clifford is the only other QB currently signed to Cincinnati's roster following the departure of Jake Browning to Tampa Bay.

Josh Johnson
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Johnson See More
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
NFL
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
Author Image
Nick Whalen
65 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
67 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
69 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
70 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
71 days ago