Johnson played three of the Ravens' 59 snaps on offense in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Johnson entered the game after the two-minute warning for the Ravens' final possession of the night, handing the ball off to Justice Hill three times before Baltimore punted. The 38-year-old's snaps will continue to be limited to late-game garbage-time scenarios while reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is healthy.