Johnson drew his second consecutive start in the absence of both Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Marcus Mariota (hand). He effectively managed the offense for most of the game and orchestrated a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, which he capped off with a two-yard passing score and a one-yard rushing touchdown, to give the Commanders the win. Johnson will become a free agent this offseason, though retirement is also a possibility as he just concluded his 11th season and is set to turn 40 in May.