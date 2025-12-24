Marcus Mariota hasn't been able to practice since sustaining hand and quadriceps injuries in this past Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles and won't be available on a short week, paving the way for the well-traveled Johnson to make his first NFL start since 2021. Over 48 career appearances (nine starts) across 10 different seasons, the 39-year-old Johnson has completed 58.0 percent of his pass attempts for 6.4 yards per attempt and a 13:17 TD:INT. Per Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C., Quinn said that the Commanders have hope that Mariota might be able to return for the Jan. 4 season finale in Philadelphia, so Johnson could be headed back to the No. 2 role in Week 18.