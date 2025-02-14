Josh Johnson News: Throws three passes in 2024

Johnson played in six regular-season games in 2024, completing two of three passes for 17 yards while netting one yard on four carries.

All of Johnson's work came in brief appearances in relief of Lamar Jackson, as he didn't log more than 10 offensive snaps in any game. The veteran signal-caller did see his most work since 2021, but that doesn't change his outlook as a career backup. Johnson is set to become a free agent, and there's been some speculation that he could elect to hang up his cleats.