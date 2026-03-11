Josh Jones headshot

Josh Jones News: Sticking with the champs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Seahawks are set to re-sign Jones to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in 2025, resulting in a victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. The backup offensive tackle was an instrumental piece of the team's journey to the NFC's top seed, as he started at tackle for the final three games of the regular season due to Charles Cross' injury. Jones' production as the next man up seems to have earned him a chance to try to chase another Lombardi with the Seahawks in 2026.

