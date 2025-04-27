Josh Kelly News: In line to join Cowboys

Kelly is slated to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kelly spent four seasons at Fresno State before transferring to Washington State in 2023. His success out west led him to a sixth college season at Texas Tech where he posted 89 catches for a team-high 1,023 yards and five touchdowns. Kelly's a solid route runner with dependable hands, but his lack of speed (4.70 40-yard dash) may keep him off an NFL roster.